The winger will remain at the DW Stadium until at least the end of 2024 after the club took up the one-year option to extend his stay.

Miski admits he’s pleased to have his future secured for next season.

"It feels good, I’m really happy about it,” he said.

Abbas Miski

"We were speaking about it for a while, so I’m glad it’s over the line now.

"It’s a bit of a safety net. It was lingering in the back of my mind that the two-year contract was coming up and the option was in the club’s favour.

"I can now focus on my week-to-week footy.

"I love it here- it’s a good group of boys and the club as a whole is great, so I’m really enjoying my time here.

“I see myself here long-term. It makes being away from home a lot easier.

"You go to some places and there are segregated groups, but I get along with everyone here.

"Matty (Peet) and the coaches have built that over the years with our culture meetings.

"Some players who come over from Australia find it really hard to cope, but having a close group here and being able to fly my family over has a big impact on me.

"The club takes good care of that, which makes you want to play for them.

"I didn’t really ask if other teams were interested as soon as I knew Wigan were taking me up on that option.”

Miski has enjoyed a good campaign for the Warriors so far this year, with 11 tries under his belt in all competitions.

"There’s a lot of competition at this club,” he added.

"It’s good when you’ve got guys like Bevan French and Liam Marshall to compete with on the wing, because they motivate you and make you work harder.

"I was pretty determined to fight my way into the team.

"Part of rugby league is going through the highs and the lows, sometimes you’re in and sometimes you’re out.

"To get the consistency of games and to get combinations really helps my confidence.

“I pride myself on my preparation to have good performances, and I don’t like leaving boxes unticked.”

The Warriors travel to Belle Vue on Friday night to take on Wakefield Trinity.

“It’s an important game for us,” Miski stated.

"We’re definitely not underestimating them- it’s a pretty hard place to go.

"We know the calibre of players they have and saw what they did against Salford.

"They obviously started the year with a fair few losses, but they’ve now got some important wins and some big players back, so they look a lot better.

"No one can underestimate them now.

"We’re looking at it as a big game, where we want to start strong and put our best foot forward.