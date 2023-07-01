The winger, who is out of contract at the end of the season- but does have an option for 2024, went over for a brace in the 22-6 victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Miski had to work hard to initially break into Wigan’s starting 13 after joining the club ahead of the 2022 campaign, but has cemented his place in the last few months.

"Part of a rugby league career is riding the highs and the lows, and sometimes you’ve got to wait for opportunities, like I did, but nothing is ever a given,” he said.

Abbas Miski celebrates with Liam Marshall following the victory over Huddersfield

"I could be a couple of bad games away from being out of the team, so I’m taking everything week by week to put my best foot forward.

"The more game time I get the more comfortable I feel.

"I’m pretty happy with the way we’re all playing and my own performance.

"Sometimes the tries come, sometimes they don’t.

"I don’t really go into the game looking for them, it’s just about things off the ball and my carries, but if they keep coming I’ll be happy about that.

“I honestly love it here with the boys, they’re a really good group, and the club is obviously great.

"We’re in chats (about next year) right now and hopefully we’ll get something done soon, but I’ll let my manager take care of that.”

Wigan’s victory over Huddersfield was their third consecutive win in all competitions, as they continue to build back momentum following their recent dip in form.

"The last couple of weeks have been really good for us,” Miski added.

“You try not to let the losses get to you, but you can still tell a bit of a difference in the mood between when you do lose and when you win- the weeks are a lot better and we’re confident.

"Harry (Smith) deserves a lot of praise for how he’s controlling the game, while Bevan (French) has been thrown in there recently, so to do the job he’s been doing has been massive for us.