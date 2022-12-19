The winger joined the club from London Broncos last year, and scored eight tries in nine games.

Miski states he felt more comfortable with every game he played in 2022.

He said: “For Wigan it’s been a good year.

Abbas Miski

“We obviously lost the play-off semi-final, which was pretty upsetting because we went in there confident as a team, but all in all from a club standpoint it was a successful year.

“For me personally it was a bit of a mixed bag.

“It was my first year and I didn’t play as many games as I wanted to, but I learned a lot and I’ll be a better player because of it.

“I try not to sulk, I just take advantage of the opportunity to get more training in.

Miski made his Super League debut in the away game against Toulouse

“I’m behind guys like Bevan (French) and Marshy (Liam Marshall), but I am learning from them and I know what I need to do to be a starting Wigan player.

“Marshy’s game in particular is a lot like how I try to play, going through a lot of work and trying to have as few errors as possible.

“The more games I’ve played, the more confident I have felt.

“It’s hard to get the gist of game intensity in training.

“I knew after my debut against Toulouse, I’d be much better in the game after.

“I want to stake my spot next year and hopefully go into the next season as a starter.”

Ahead of his Warriors debut, away in France, Miski’s sister Zaina flew out to present him with his shirt.

“It was a good trip, I really enjoyed it,” he said.

“I had never been to France before, and we spent just under two weeks there, which was really cool.

“We got to see Toulouse and Perpignan and having my sister there was great.

“She was pretty much the only person I had seen in just under two years.

“It was a long way to come for her.

“This year has probably been harder than my first. When I was with London, I still had a bit of a touristy vibe of being in the UK.

“Then, it starts to kick in and you start to miss your family.

“You call them most days, but sometimes wish you were there with them.”

Miski believes his previous experiences gave him a good foundation upon joining Wigan.

“The time I had in the NRL helped me immensely,” he stated.

“It was a good club, with good coaches, and big teammates.

“When I joined London, I didn’t know what to expect, but it was a good competition.

“I spent that first year playing against a lot of people who had played in Super League.

“I was also watching a fair bit of the competition as well, so I got a fair gist of how rugby is played in the UK.

“It’s not that much different from in Australia but it was good preparation.

“I lived with Chris Hankinson and we became good mates, so the Wigan accent was actually the first one I heard.