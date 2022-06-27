The Lebanon winger scored four tries in the 40-6 victory against Toulouse, and admits he is determined to build on that performance, even if he is not in the side every week.

Miski states the occasion was made even better by the support of the fans inside the DW Stadium.

He said: “It was great. The team were really energised, and the fans were out in full force. Regardless of the four tries I was just happy with the turnout and the way we played.

Abbas Miski scores four tries in Wigan's victory over Toulouse

“We didn’t know beforehand how many people would turn up, it was a little unexpected. It was a bit of extra motivation for all of us to put in more work.

“It was a good win for us, especially after only winning by one point when we went over to Toulouse. We almost underestimated them in that game, but this time we gave them the respect they deserve.

“They haven’t been blown away by many teams, so we knew that we needed a strong attitude.

“For myself, to get four tries was something I wasn’t expecting. They just kept coming, but I didn’t have to do too much work for some.

“They came on the back of some really good play on the inside. I thought Bevan (French) had an amazing game, and Jai (Field), they are superstars.

“Them two, alongside Willie (Isa) set me up for most of them, it was a good night.

“I was at the point where I was like, ‘keep them coming, this is great for me.’

“I took a little knock on my shoulder after the first one, so that lingered in my mind a little bit, but I sorted it out.

“Personally, I feel like I’ve come a long way, just building game by game.

“I’ve just sort of realised what it takes to be a Wigan player.

“I’m taking every week as it come and really trying to improve myself in training. Regardless of whether I’m playing or not, the competition and general mood here is making me a better player.

“As a team, there’s been a massive emphasis on having 80 minute performances. We won the Challenge Cup, which was awesome, but we were still lacking that.

“Friday was the closest we’ve come to that, but we want to improve on that.

“We want to get better to be successful in this competition.

“It’s gone past the point for us where we worry about combinations because whoever is in there is doing a job for the people around them, and that’s a really good thing.”

Miski says the whole squad came back refreshed following the international break.

“It just shows the amount of responsibility the club puts on us,” he added.

“They trust us, and we trust each other. They gave us a good week off, and the majority of the boys went away, so it was a really good break, mentally more than anything.