His side returned to the DW Stadium for the first time since April on Friday night, with a strong crowd turning out to support the team.

Peet states the Wigan supporters were the star of the show in the 40-6 victory against Toulouse.

He said: “It was really important that we got our home form going again, and got the fans on the journey with us.

A strong crowd turned out for Wigan Warriors' game against Toulouse

“They were more than that on Friday, they’ve got our back at the moment because they can see we are trying to build.

“They were the star of the show. Not just in the stadium, but around the place. There is a great vibe, and we have a responsibility to give the town a team to be proud of.

“Our performance is a small part of it, because of the atmosphere and the momentum that is building around the club.

“There are a lot of great things being done at the moment, led by Kris (Radlinski) and Ian (Lenagan).

“I feel privileged to be a part of it all.

“With the players, the fans and the staff of the club, there is a real sense of pride in the badge at the moment.

"The fan village probably takes five hours to set up, but everyone mucks in.

“The team first mentality hopefully runs throughout our squad, but it’s also spreading throughout the whole club.

“It’s my vision and hopefully it aligns with everyone else’s.

“We talk to the players about why they started playing as kids, what they want the fans to think of them, and what they want in return.

“You’ve got to interact, you can’t just put yourself on a pedestal. That genuine interaction and being approachable can only benefit the club.

“It’s part of being a sportsman, and if you want to play at this club, you’ve got to buy into that vision that Kris sets.