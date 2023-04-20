The winger, who joined the club last season, has started the last three Super League games for Matty Peet’s side.

Miski admits he prides himself on doing a good job for the team whenever he is called upon, despite not always being involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the recent victories over Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Warrington Wolves, he said: “The last three games have been big for us. It wasn’t just about winning, we wanted to produce good performances.

Abbas Miski

“To come into the side and help the team was a big goal of mine, so I was happy.

“It’s tough when you’re waiting for an opportunity, because nothing can mimic the games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the first 30 minutes against Leigh I was blowing a lot.

“Then Saints and Warrington were tough as well, but I’m better for it now and I knew what the team needed from me.

“I’ve been in this position a couple of times before, where you think you’re miles away and then you’re playing in one of the biggest games going, so I always try to keep my body and my mind ready.

“You get used to it, but it’s about always being focused in the training sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to treat every week like you are playing because it would be easy to ease back.

“There’s an expectation here to train really well.

“Having healthy opposition is really good.

“At this club, Matty (Peet) has made it clear that it’s not just about the tries- there’s a focus on the effort areas in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I need to slot in seamlessly and do the same things as the people who were there before me.

“I don’t want to be a liability; I want to do my job and provide something for the team, it’s something I pride myself on.”

The Warriors take on Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3.05pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet’s side have won their last five outings, while the visitors are still looking for their first points this season.

“We’re not taking a backwards step,” added Miski.

“There is an expectation from the fans, the coaches, from the club, and from the players.

“We’re not looking at each other thinking this is an easy week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know they can produce some good performances and play well.

“We just want to build on our performances.

“There’s a big emphasis on not treading lightly with them because they are capable of really big performances.

“We are looking to finish on a high before the international break.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miski is relishing the opportunity of coming up against his former Manly Sea Eagles teammate Jorge Taufua in this week’s game.

"It’s really exciting,” he stated.

"I was really close to him when I was playing at Manly- we got along really well and still speak a fair bit now.