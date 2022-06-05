Matty Peet’s side produced a 32-12 victory over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, just a week after their triumph at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Miski states everyone remained calm after going into half time behind, and were confident they could come away with the win, even with a few changes to the team.

He said: “The coaches and the players here make it clear, wherever you come in, you’re expected to do a job.

Abbas Miski was pleased with the performance against Castleford Tigers

“We had spoken about not being that team who drops off after winning the Challenge Cup. We want to turn up week in, week out, no matter the occasion or what has happened the week before.

“We were trying in the first half, the effort was definitely there, but there were a few defensive mistakes, so to keep them at 12 was pretty good. No one panicked at that stage because we knew we would come good.

“I thought Castleford were running hard and were in good shape, so we just had to weather the storm.

“When Iain Thornley got injured and Liam Farrell jumped into the centres, I thought we did a pretty good job, they kept throwing things at us but we kept turning them out.

“That was really pleasing, as it goes to show whoever is in that position, the boys are really turning up for each other.”

Miski believes his form has improved with every game he’s played this season and says he is enjoying being part of the group at Wigan.

“It’s hard sometimes when you don’t play,” he added.

“You don’t get that week to week exposure and your hands on the ball other than in training.

“Ideally you’d play every week but there is a lot of competition for spots, which is healthy.

“It’s good that I’ve now had a couple of games, and I do feel like I’m growing in confidence.

“I’m just enjoying my rugby and being around the boys. There’s been a lot of occasions where we have spent a lot of time around each other, so it’s a tight-knit group, and playing good rugby is a by-product of that.

“I’m so happy for Liam (Marshall) at the moment. He’s a great bloke off the field, and is obviously a great player on it.

“I respect the way he plays, with the energy he has, which was a shock to me when I first came to the club.