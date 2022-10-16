Wigan Warriors' Abbas Miski scores for Lebanon in their defeat to New Zealand

Abbas Miski was in action for Lebanon

The winger wasn’t the only Warriors link at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday night, with former head coach Michael Maguire at the helm for the Kiwis, while Thomas Leuluai is among his staff for the tournament.

Miski scored his try during the second half of the game, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Lebanon took the lead in the early stages of the game, with Josh Mansour picking up a loose ball to go over on the right side.

It didn’t take long for New Zealand to respond, as they pulled level, courtesy of a Jesse Bromwich try, which was successfully converted by Jordan Rapana.

Two more Kiwis tries followed before the break, with Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Peta Hiku both going over to make it 18-6 at half time.

Not long after the restart, Miski went over for Lebanon, diving over in the left corner following a well-worked move by the Cedars.

New Zealand soon replied with two quick-fire tries to extend their lead, with Dylan Brown and Joseph Manu both crossing the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just after the hour mark, Rapana added another, while Adam Doueihi was sent off for Lebanon.

Following that, the Kiwis were able to see out their 34-12 victory, to start the tournament with a victory.