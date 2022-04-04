Wigan Warriors Academy and Scholarship March roundup: Both sides make winning starts to their seasons
Wigan Warriors Academy started their 2022 campaign with back-to-back victories.
They kicked off the season at Robin Park Arena, as they welcomed Castleford Tigers.
Junior Nsemba and Harvie Hill both went over for braces in a 22-14 win, to secure the two points for the Warriors.
In the following game, they made the trip to Odsal Stadium to face Bradford Bulls.
Ethan Fitzgerald, Ellis Hobson, Jacob Dobson, Reagan Sumner and Lewis Pinder were all on the scoresheet in a 26-16 victory.
The Academy side welcome Wakefield to Robin Park Arena in their next game on April 9.
Meanwhile, the Scholarship side also got their season off to a winning start.
Jack Farrimond, Taylor Kerr and Nathan Lowe all went over for braces, as they beat Salford Red Devils 50-6 at the AJ Bell Stadium.
Hayden Grime, Lewis George and Noah Hodkinson were on the scoresheet as well.
The Scholarship side’s next game is against St Helens on April 6.