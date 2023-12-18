Wigan Warriors Academy product makes League 1 move
and live on Freeview channel 276
After five seasons in cherry and white, the 20-year-old hooker has agreed a 12-month contract with Carl Forster’s Welsh outfit.
He was picked up by the Warriors in September 2018 from junior club Ince Rose Bridge, having also featured for Wigan St Cuthbert’s ARLFC as a youngster.
Bushell played a handful of times for the club’s reserves side and was a part of the title-winning squad earlier this year.
He says he is ‘buzzing’ to make the move and is hoping to extend his stay with the club beyond his intial 12-month contract.
Bushell joins fellow ex-Wigan youngster and utility forward Joe Baldwin at the club, who has also made the permanent switch to last year’s League 1 Grand Finalists.
"You've got to take a step back before you can step forward and I'm ever grateful for Carl Forster and Stuart Simmons for giving me this opportunity to join North Wales Crusaders,” he said.
"I am buzzing to have signed with the club.
"I believe the fans are loud and proud, and I can’t wait to get started to show them what I can do this year and hopefully stay at the club for seasons to come."
On the latest signing, head coach Forster commented: “Reece is a young lad who’s keen to learn and develop.
"We can already see the difference in player from day one of pre-season to now.
"He's come from a top system, and im looking forward to working with him”