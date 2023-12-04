Wigan Warriors youngster Joe Baldwin has made the permanent switch to League 1 outfit North Wales Crusaders for the 2024 campaign.

The 18-year-old, capable of playing loose forward or hooker, played throughout the age groups for Orrell St James before signing a contract with Wigan in September 2019.

He has also represented Lancashire at under-18s level, but did not feature in the first team for the Warriors across his four years with the club.

Carl Forster’s side were defeated 18-6 in the League 1 play-off promotion final by Doncaster earlier this year at the Eco-Power Stadium.

On his move to North Wales Crusaders, Baldwin said: "I’m really excited to have signed with the club.

“After four years at Wigan, I'm ready for the challenge of proving myself at first grade rugby.

"The coaching staff and how well the club did last year was a big factor for me joining the club.

"I’m hoping the lads can go that one step further this year and secure promotion as well as developing my own game under Carl Forster.”

31-year-old Forster, who started his career with St Helens, commented: “Joe is a real talent, he’s come in and looked really sharp at nine.

“You can tell he’s come from a Wigan system, he’s a real competitor in everything he does in training.

"He can play nine and middle, so he gives us good versatility in the pack.