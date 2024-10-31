Wigan Warriors academy product Samy Kibula has returned to former club Batley Bulldogs ahead of 2025 following his exit from Castleford Tigers.

Kibula, 25, made six appearances for the Mend-A-Hose Jungle outfit across the 2024 Super League campaign, having initially made the return to the top flight from Batley.

The Championship club have confirmed his return for next season, having featured 25 times and scoring five tries from 2022 to 2023.

Kibula rose through the youth ranks at Wigan and made his professional debut in 2018 against Huddersfield Giants from the interchange bench, his sole appearance for the club.

He featured for Swinton Lions, London Skolars and Dewsbury Rams on loan before making the permanent move to Warrington Wolves in 2020, where he stayed for two seasons before switching to Bradford Bulls in the Championship.

The prop was confirmed as one of nine departures from Castleford at the conclusion of 2024. He featured twice against the Cherry and Whites across the year.