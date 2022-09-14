Wigan Warriors Academy progress in the play-offs with a victory over Bradford Bulls

The Warriors needed to come from behind in the second half to claim the win at St Judes, with an away trip to Hull KR now awaiting them.

Finley Beardsworth scored the opener after 24th minutes, before the visitors claimed three tries of their own ahead of the break.

Wigan retook the lead within five minutes of the restart, with Harvey Wilson and Max Wood both going over, but were soon trailing again after another Bradford try.

Wigan Warriors Academy overcame Bradford Bulls (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Harry Smithers levelled the scores just before the hour mark, before Maddox Jeffrey put the Warriors ahead.

That proved to be the difference, and despite a player from each team being sent to the sin-bin, there were no further points.