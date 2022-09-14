News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan Warriors Academy progress in the play-offs with a victory over Bradford Bulls

Wigan have progressed to the Academy Group Two Grand Final following a 28-22 victory over Bradford Bulls.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:30 pm

The Warriors needed to come from behind in the second half to claim the win at St Judes, with an away trip to Hull KR now awaiting them.

Finley Beardsworth scored the opener after 24th minutes, before the visitors claimed three tries of their own ahead of the break.

Wigan retook the lead within five minutes of the restart, with Harvey Wilson and Max Wood both going over, but were soon trailing again after another Bradford try.

Wigan Warriors Academy overcame Bradford Bulls (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's play-off semi-final against Leeds ...

Harry Smithers levelled the scores just before the hour mark, before Maddox Jeffrey put the Warriors ahead.

That proved to be the difference, and despite a player from each team being sent to the sin-bin, there were no further points.

Meanwhile, this week Wigan have also announced 35 new scholarship players for next season and 12 new academy contracts.

Bradford BullsWiganHull KRBradford