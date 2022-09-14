News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's play-off semi-final against Leeds Rhinos

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday's play-off semi-final against Leeds Rhinos.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:00 pm

Matty Peet’s side will be without Cade Cust, who went off injured in the final game of the regular season against Catalans Dragons.

Meanwhile, Sam Powell replaces him and is back in contention following a spell on the sidelines, in what is the only change to the squad.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Thomas Leuluai

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Brad O’Neill

Mike Cooper

