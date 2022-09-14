Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's play-off semi-final against Leeds Rhinos
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday's play-off semi-final against Leeds Rhinos.
By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:00 pm
Matty Peet’s side will be without Cade Cust, who went off injured in the final game of the regular season against Catalans Dragons.
Meanwhile, Sam Powell replaces him and is back in contention following a spell on the sidelines, in what is the only change to the squad.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Liam Marshall
Thomas Leuluai
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
John Bateman
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Ethan Havard
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Brad O’Neill
Mike Cooper