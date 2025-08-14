Sam Walters of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors forward Sam Walters says he was over the moon to return to the field following a three-month injury lay-off in last week’s win over Warrington Wolves.

The 6ft 7in forward came off the bench to help the Warriors pick up a 24-18 win over Warrington, ending almost three months in the treatment room with a fractured fibula.

"It’s obviously been around 12 weeks, so it was nice to get back into the swing of things,” said Walters. “Obviously, I had a bit of a sore body the day after, but I’m raring to go again. I’m just glad to be back in the squad.

"I pulled up alright to be fair. I was in a bit of a different position as well, but I really enjoyed it. I’m just looking to build on the performance now, as a team and as an individual.

"When it first happened, it was gutting and then realising I’d be out for a long time is obviously not what you’d want, but then you sort of just have to get on with it.

"I had a 10-week timescale, so I just thought about how I could best apply myself in those 10 weeks. I did things away from the game and training, from a physical point of view, to get myself in the best condition I could, so when I came back, I hit the ground running.

"Obviously, with a broken bone, there’s not too much you can do; you just have to let it heal, so it was just about being sensible with that as well.”

Walters says he is ready to rip into the rest of the season with the Warriors now, with just six games of the regular campaign remaining ahead of the play-offs.

He added: “I feel like if you ask any athlete when they can’t do what they’re paid to do and what they love doing, you feel like you lose your identity a little bit, so I feel like my reason why and my passion is to play rugby, it is what I’ve been doing since I was a kid, so I’m just so grateful to be in a situation where I’m back playing again and I want to take it with both hands and cherish the rest of the season.”