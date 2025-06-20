Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 15/03/2025 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Round 4 - Wigan Warriors v Hull FC - The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan, England - Sam Walters.

Wigan Warriors star Sam Walters has provided an injury update, with the towering forward having suffered a fractured fibula last month.

The 24-year-old left the action in Wigan’s 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons on May 25, with scans revealing he had suffered a broken leg, ruling him out for around 10 weeks.

"After a try, I took in a second carry, and I broke my leg in that contact, and I played on for 10 or 15 minutes,” Walters said.

"I thought it was a dead leg at first, you know like when a UFC fighter gets kicked in the leg and the leg goes numb? My brain was saying ‘don’t put your leg down’ but that’s just the way I’ve been brought up, I reckon, just to carry on.

"I was just like hopping about, and then I did a kick chase, took a step, and I heard it crack, and that’s when I hopped off the pitch. I feel like I might have made it worse by playing on, but in my head, I’d rather break my leg than come off with a bruised leg and nothing be done, but it is what it is.

"It was a bad time of the year but after I did it I thought it would be like a four-monther and not 10 weeks, so I’m pretty grateful in that sense and it’s giving me chance to put on some size and strength up top that you don’t normally get in the season.

"At first, I was a bit emotional and upset because you just think the worst, but I feel like I’ve got over it pretty well, and now I’m just seeing it as a chance to get better."

Walters, who stands at 6ft 7in and weighs in at around 110kg, is now undergoing a number of recovery methods to make sure he comes back fitter and stronger.

"I’m just smashing my uppers and the recovery side of it as well, I’m doing the hyperbolic chamber and stuff like that,” Walters said.

"My missus is running around me and giving me as much time off my feet as she can, she is doing a good job at home with our dog as well, so I’m just looking forward to getting back walking really and getting off the crutches and building it up from there, it won’t be long now.

"My aim this year was to play every game. I obviously didn’t play in the first game, but then I had a good run, so I’m just excited to get back in.

“I think we’ve got seven games left when I get back, and I just want to hit the ground running again. They are all going to be tough games at the back end of the year because that’s when teams are really finding their form. With the way the competition is this year, I feel like there are no games which are a mismatch anymore, so I’m just excited to get back playing and just building with the team.

"I feel last year I didn’t play to my potential, I don’t know why that was or what that was, but I feel like this year I’ve really got my own role in the team and I’m certainly enjoying it.”