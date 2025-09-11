Cerys Jones (left) and Emily Veivers (right) celebrate Wigan Warriors' maiden League Leaders' Shield

Wigan Warriors star Emily Veivers says she is ‘so happy to be back’ on the field after spending three months on the sidelines with a broken arm she sustained in the Challenge Cup final win under the famous Wembley arch.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Papua New Guinea international was a high-profile signing for Denis Betts’ side ahead of this season and made an immediate impact on life with Wigan, but unfortunately missed a chunk of the Women’s Super League season after breaking her arm in Wigan’s 42-6 win over rivals St Helens at Wembley Stadium, which was the Warriors Women’s first-ever Challenge Cup win.

It has been a long three months in the treatment room for Veivers, but she returned to action a fortnight ago in a win over Barrow Raiders Ladies in Cumbria, before helping the Warriors clinch their maiden League Leaders’ Shield with a hard-fought 24-20 victory over the Saints last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it was about 13 weeks since we played Saints at Wembley when it happened, so I’m happy to be back,” Veivers told Wigan Today.

“My arm feels good now, obviously nothing is 100 per cent, but it is pretty much good. I survived out there tonight with that battle, so I’m happy.

"It has been a very emotional ride, but I’ve had everyone behind me the whole way. I just stayed positive the whole time.

"I knew I was going to get back, I just set myself a goal and I reached it, I got back better and stronger and ready to go. I moved to the other side of the world, and to not be able to play after coming to do what I do was pretty hard, but I’m happy to be back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It hasn’t been all bad for Veivers, though, with her family having made the trip over from Australia to spend some time with her, whilst getting to see her return to the field doing what she loves in a 92-0 win over Barrow two weeks ago.

"It was amazing to see them,” Veivers added. “It’s been so good, I actually got to have my mum at the game (against Barrow) for my first game back, so it was special, and it was really good to see them.

“They’re back home now. They missed tonight’s battle (against the Saints), but they’ll have been watching and cheering at home.”

It has been a truly unforgettable year for the Warriors Women so far, having secured all three trophies on offer so far in the Challenge Cup, Nines title and the League Leaders’ Shield. Betts’ outfit now has the opportunity to seal a historic quadruple with the Grand Final in sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It doesn’t even feel like I’ve missed any of the season,” the PNG Orchids international added.

"I’ve been here the whole way, the girls have done all the hard yards, and I’ve been in the background still working, so I feel like I’ve been here with them, but to pick up three trophies in 2025 is unreal, and there is one more to get, and we’re coming for it.”