Wigan Warriors look set to attract the largest Super League play-off gate in 20 years when they host Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium.

The reigning champions take on their local rivals for a spot at Old Trafford, with Matt Peet’s outfit aiming for a Grand Slam having already won the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield this year, as well as a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title with a win over Penrith Panthers in February.

Wigan have announced that 17,000 tickets have been sold for the Battle of the Borough semi-final encounter - and could record the highest gate for a play-off match in 20 years.

With supporters continuing to snap up their tickets for the mouth-watering derby, it could be the best attended play-off fixture since 2004, with three play-off games attracting strong crowds of over 20,000 that year in Leeds versus Bradford (21,225), Leeds against Wigan (20,119) and Wigan at home to St Helens (20,052).

If sales reach 17,700, it will surpass the 2010 attendance for the Hull play-off derby at 17,699, while Leeds’ 20-13 result over Saints in 2015 recorded an attendance of 17,192 – with Wigan’s crowd looking set to beat both.

If the Warriors attract a crowd of 20,000 plus, it will become only the fifth time in Super League history – with the fourth match to attract a crowd larger than 20,000 back in 2003, with 21,790 watching Wigan defeat St Helens 40-24 – the biggest play-off gate to date in the competition.