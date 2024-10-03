Wigan Warriors name semi-final squad in battle for Super League Grand Final against Leigh Leopards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the fourth Battle of the Borough encounter of the year, the local rivals will battle it out for a place at Old Trafford in the Super League Grand Final.
Hull KR host Warrington Wolves on Friday at Craven Park in the first semi-final showdown.
Wigan head coach Matt Peet has selected an unchanged squad for the tie at the Brick Community Stadium, with 17,000 tickets sold for Saturday’s tie, 5:30pm kick-off.
Leigh Leopards meanwhile will be without former Wigan winger and prolific try-scorer Josh Charnley, and Ireland international Frankie Halton due to head injury protocols.
Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.