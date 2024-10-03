Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Saturday’s semi-final clash against Leigh Leopards.

In the fourth Battle of the Borough encounter of the year, the local rivals will battle it out for a place at Old Trafford in the Super League Grand Final.

Hull KR host Warrington Wolves on Friday at Craven Park in the first semi-final showdown.

Wigan Warriors take on Leigh Leopards for a spot at Old Trafford

Wigan head coach Matt Peet has selected an unchanged squad for the tie at the Brick Community Stadium, with 17,000 tickets sold for Saturday’s tie, 5:30pm kick-off.

Leigh Leopards meanwhile will be without former Wigan winger and prolific try-scorer Josh Charnley, and Ireland international Frankie Halton due to head injury protocols.

Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond.