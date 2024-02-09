Wigan Warriors prepared to ‘be the hunted’ says skipper ahead of title-defending season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The veteran back-rower heads into his second season as Wigan’s captain, having been handed the reins following the retirement of club legend Thomas Leuluai at the conclusion of the 2022 Super League campaign.

Farrell, 33, led the Warriors to their first Super League title in five years, defeating Catalans Dragons 10-2 at Old Trafford in the previous season, with a new era of dominance predicted with an average squad age of 24.

“We know that we’re going to be the hunted, we’re the Super League champions,” Farrell admits.

“Teams have signed really well this year and they’re going to be chasing us down, but we have to make sure we set standards high for ourselves and hopefully we can have a really good year.”

Head coach Matt Peet added six new recruits to his squad during the off-season, with each player having featured during the club’s pre-season schedule.

Kruise Leeming and Luke Thompson head the list, while back-rower Sam Walters will miss the start of the season due to a broken collarbone sustained against Hull.

Tiaki Chan, Sam Eseh and Adam Keighran have also joined the packed Cherry & White outfit.

“We’ve had some new, quality signings,” Farrell said.

“The biggest thing for them at the moment is to integrate with the group and to bring their qualities to the group.

“Everyone has worked hard, and I think most clubs will say that this time of the year.

“But we just have to do it consistently throughout the year and make sure we set standards for ourselves.

“If someone’s not up to scratch, we’ll have to make sure that they are.

“We have to remember as well we lost some quality players at the end of last year, so the new players coming in have got to integrate into the group and make sure they’re bringing their best as well.