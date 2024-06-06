Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves name their squads for Challenge Cup final
There are two major absentees, with centre Adam Keighran and prop Tyler Dupree ruled out through suspension.
Warrington have named no fewer than SIX former Warriors players – Joe Bullock, Toby King, Matty Nicholson, Sam Powell, George Williams and Max Wood - in their 21-man squad, along with Wigan-born Ben Currie and Stefan Ratchford.
Wigan squad: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O'Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Mike Cooper, Patrick Mago, Luke Thompson, Kruise Leeming, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba, Sam Walters, Ryan Hampshire, Zach Eckersley, Jacob Douglas.
Warrington squad: Matty Ashton, Joe Bullock, Jordy Crowther, Ben Currie, Josh Drinkwater, Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, James Harrison, Adam Holroyd, Toby King, Zane Musgrove, Matty Nicholson, Sam Powell, Stefan Ratchford, Rodrick Tai, Josh Thewlis, Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker, George Williams, Max Wood, Connor Wrench.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.