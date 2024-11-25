Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves stars hit Las Vegas with less than 100 days to go until historic clash
Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will be a part of a mouth-watering quadruple-header on March 1 at Allegiant Stadium, including an international meeting between England Women and reigning world champions Australian Jillaroos.
The festival of rugby league on American soil also includes historic NRL four-peat champions Penrith Panthers against Cronulla Sharks, while Canberra Raiders will do battle with New Zealand Warriors in the entertainment capital of the world.
Leeming, who played an influential role in Wigan’s winning unprecedented quadruple in his first season with the club in 2024, was a special guest at the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula 1 alongside Warrington and England winger Ashton.
Wigan and Warrington will become the first teams to play a Super League fixture in the United States, having famously played a friendly at Milwaukee’s County Stadium 35 years ago in front of 17,000 supporters, which the Cherry and Whites won 12-5.
The Las Vegas fixture will mark Wigan’s Round 3 home game in 2025, and will take place on Saturday, March 1, kicking off at 1:30pm local time and 9:30pm in the UK, live on Sky Sports.
The pair also visited the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, home to NFL side Las Vegas Raiders as they took on Denver Broncos.
"Thank you to Raiders for their fantastic hospitality at yesterday’s NFL game between Raiders and Broncos,” Leeming posted on social media. “I can’t wait to play at this amazing stadium. March 1, 2025 – see you there.”
