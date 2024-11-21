Wigan Warriors chairman remains upbeat despite World Club Challenge blow: ’And still…’
Wigan made no secret of their desire to play the fixture with all avenues explored, including the potential of travelling to Australia to face the four-peat NRL champions.
However, with Penrith set to play Brisbane Broncos at next year’s NRL Magic Weekend and no other room remaining in a stacked schedule, including Las Vegas, there will be no staging between the two respective competitions next season.
The Cherry and Whites won a record-equalling fifth title with a dramatic 16-12 triumph at the Brick Community Stadium in February, and despite the disappointment, Wigan chairman Professor Chris Brookes remains upbeat and hopes the ongoing champions status can help create a lasting legacy in the town.
Having been appointed chairman last December ahead of the 2024 campaign, he explained: “It was a big moment, us winning the World Club Challenge. It’s big for this club.
“However, let’s look on the positive side. We are still the world champions. For us to capitalise on that, we need to look at how we can use our standing as World Club champions to improve the standing and the knowledge of our team, of our town, and use it next season to capture and embrace that and to really move forward with that title making a difference.
“That’s an important part for the board and the club to think about, how can we properly capitalise for the benefit of the club, but also for our town, and the game of rugby league, that we are the world club champions. That’s how I look at it.”
Wigan will take their home Round 3 clash against Warrington Wolves to Sin City as part of a quadruple-header at Allegiant Stadium, with all of 2025 fixtures now confirmed.
“Las Vegas, we can’t wait,” Prof. Brookes continued. “I’ve never gambled in my life, but I’m excited about going and sampling the atmosphere.
“Then some of the big games, Leigh at home which is a wonderful rivalry with two great teams in the borough, Saints at home on Good Friday which is mouth-watering and a new rivalry against Hull KR. There’s lots to look forward to.”
