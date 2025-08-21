Warriors and Latics celebrate Women's success at civic reception at Town Hall

Wigan Warriors Women and Wigan Athletic Women were invited to Wigan Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon for a civic reception to celebrate their recent successes.

Denis Betts’ Warriors were crowned Women’s Challenge Cup winners for the first time at Wembley Stadium in June, before retaining their Nines trophy the following month for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Latics celebrated their recent success after being crowned Lancashire Women’s County League champions in their maiden season, going unbeaten in the 2024/25 campaign.

The two Wigan clubs were invited to a Town Hall event on Tuesday to showcase their trophies with council officials, with the the Mayor of Wigan Borough, Councillor David Molyneux MBE, Warriors chairman Professor Chris Brookes and Latics head of women’s operations Hayley Sherratt all speaking on their pride for women’s sport in the town, the recent success of both senior Women’s teams across the two clubs and their new shared training facility at Edge Hall Road in Orrell, which serves as a hub for the future of women’s sport, health and wellbeing in Wigan.

“Women’s sport is now one of the jewels in the sporting crown of our famous town and I am thrilled that both our elite teams - women’s football and rugby league - are united in showcasing how sport can transform lives and offer both freedom and hope,” said Warriors chairman Brookes.

With two trophies under their belts and another two still up for grabs, the Warriors continue their Women’s Super League campaign this Sunday afternoon as they face reigning champions York Valkyrie in Newcastle.

The Warriors ran in 14 tries to thrash Leigh Leopards 72-0 at the Leigh Sports Village last Sunday, with star fullback Grace Banks scoring four tries. They head to the North East this Sunday in Round 11 of the Women’s Super League to face York at Blaydon Rugby Club (1pm) as part of a double-header, with Newcastle Thunder taking on Whitehaven in a Men’s League 1 clash following the Women’s game.

Meanwhile, Latics start their new season in the Premiership Division of the Lancashire Women’s County League (Tier 7) on Sunday, September 7, against GT7 Academy.