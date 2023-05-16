Professor Chris Brookes will move from non-executive director up to vice-chairman.

The club’s director of medical is a well known figure in rugby league circles having been working in the game for 27 years.

He has led the Warriors’ medical strategy, the recruitment and management of key medical staff, and the development of the club’s medical standards over many years.

Chris Brookes

As chief Medical officer for the Rugby Football League along with the England national team, he has worked tirelessly to make certain that the game is compliant with all the necessary medical provisions.

As well as this, he is a key representative on the games clinical advisory board which establishes the strict guidelines and protocols that the sport must follow, and has been a leading figure in driving concussion management to ensure the players are protected.

On Brookes’ new position, Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan said: “After 40 years of service to the NHS, two years of service as non-executive director on the Wigan board and decades of expert medical advice to Wigan, the RFL and the England rugby team, Chris’ retirement from the most senior levels of Hospital Trust Executive Management allows him to spend more time at Wigan Rugby League Club Ltd.

“His immediate move to become vice-chairman will allow his experience and skills to be used more extensively to the benefit of Wigan Warriors.”

Chief executive Kris Radlinski added: “The role of vice-chairman has never been more suited to an individual such as Chris Brookes.

"He is an English rugby league legend who is admired for being a leader in his profession.

"Although many will have only seen him pitch-side or in his medical scrubs, few will know that he has had a huge influence on the club’s internal operations for well over a decade.

"His leadership during the pandemic was invaluable and he has become a vital asset as we return to normality.”

Meanwhile, Ben Goodburn joins the board as the new non-executive director.

Over the last 10 years, he has been group general counsel of a publicly listed data and analytics business leading its global acquisition work across Europe, North America and Asia- supporting its growth from a £100m business to a market capitalisation of £1.6bn.

As well as this, Goodburn, who is a qualified solicitor, has managed a wider portfolio of privately held investments in sport, media and tech.

He’s also used his passion for sport to drive community initiatives, completing multiple marathons and Ironman competitions to raise money for various charities.

On the appointment, Radlinski said: “The addition of Ben Goodburn to the Wigan Warriors board only makes us stronger.

"Ben’s background and vast skill set will allow us to govern the club better. Having spent time with him many times over the last six months, I have no doubt that he will enhance our organisation.

"I look forward to working alongside Ben and improving my own personal skill set.

“This club has been built on succession planning.

"Short, medium and long-term planning are vital in any business but in the unpredictable world of professional sport, it is an absolute necessity.

