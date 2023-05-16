The former second-rower, who retired back in 2014, was part of the Wigan team that beat Hull FC 16-0 in the 2013 final.

Super League clubs enter the competition this weekend, with fixtures including the Warriors’ away trip to Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos.

“It’s testing my memory, rugby feels like a long time ago for me, but the whole Wembley experience is phenomenal,” Tuson said.

“The build-up feels different.

“Training is different and so is the way people approach the games- I don’t know what it is.

“As the rounds continue and you get further in the competition, it just builds and builds.

“There’s just something special about every game meaning something.

Chris Tuson won the 2013 Challenge Cup with Wigan

“That’s certainly the case for Wigan because of their history.

“I’ve had some great experiences and some poor ones.

“Playing at Wembley is the best thing ever, I get goosebumps when I think about it now.

“When you’re coming out of the changing rooms, the tunnel is on a slight incline so you can only see the first stand, and as you go up you can see the others.

Chris Tuson with Logan Tomkins and Sam Tomkins following Wigan's 2013 Challenge Cup win

“It sort of builds up this colosseum view of the stadium.

“When you run out the atmosphere changes, with all the fireworks going off- it’s a special moment.

“It can feel like an out-of-body experience, it doesn’t feel like you’re in your own shoes.

“It’s all a bit surreal.

“After we lifted the trophy, I saw my dad in the crowd, and he’s a lifelong Wigan fan.

“That was a great moment, we’ve got a picture of that moment.

“I was injured for the 2011 win, so being able to play a couple of years later was something I’ll always cherish.

“As a player, once you’ve tasted something like that- you need more of it, you want those experiences again.

“Your career is only short so every week matters in the competition.

“Everyone at Wigan will be putting on a showcase to build-up to the game this week because they know how much it means to the fans.”

A few days after the 2013 Challenge Cup final, Wigan were in action against Hull FC again- this time in Super League.

Tuson was among the players who were involved in both games.

“When I won it, it was also the year Wigan Athletic won the FA Cup,” he added.

“We went on the p*** afterwards, came all the way back home, and Latics were playing at the DW Stadium.

“They sorted out a parade for us on the pitch because of the success of the two teams.

“When got off the bus, everyone was still tuned in, and Waney (Shaun Wane) said ‘there’s four of you playing Hull FC in the league.’

“I was one of them, so I had to stop the beers and the celebration to get back into training.

“I’d probably had enough by that point anyway.

“We ended up getting beat 34-33 by a drop-goal.

