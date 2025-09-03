Wigan Warriors Scholars for 2026

Wigan Warriors have announced their Scholarship squad for the 2026 season.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors held a launch evening last Monday to officially welcome the players and their families to the club. The evening provided an introduction to the Scholarship programme, staff that players will be working with, and to inform parents of the Scholarship process.

The evening was hosted by head of youth Shane Eccles, who stressed the value of hard work and the platform community clubs and schools play in helping young players develop, before further presentations from Scholarship staff discussing their roles and what is expected of a Wigan Scholar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current first-team players Jack Farrimond, Kian McDermott and Harvey Makin shared their experience of progressing through the pathway before each player signed a Warriors Scholarship certification alongside first-team coach Matt Peet.

Under-15s: Alfie Ainscough, Riley Garside (both Leigh East), Billy Wingfield, Brody Shum (both Leigh Miners Rangers), Charlie Babbs, Olly Hodson, Tane O’Hara (all Pilkington Recs), Danny Jones, Morgan Jones (both Torfaen Tigers), Freddie Dyson (Waterhead), Leo Robinson, Rudi Spencer-Bennett (both Siddal), Lucas Jukes (Golborne Parkside), Mason Lewis (West Bank Bears), Max Baggaley (Shevington Sharks), Noah Doran (Kells ARLFC), Travis Coyne (Hindley Stags).

Under-16s: Aiden Wright (Woolston Rovers), Alex Carlile (Castleford Lock Lane), Alex Higham, Archie Smith, Ellis Ratcliffe, Finlay Grant, Finlay Davies, Paddy Burrows, Reece Hill, Tommy O’Connor (all Leigh Miners Rangers), Alfie Allender (Thatto Heath Crusaders), Asher Keta (Westhoughton Lions), Ashton Hetherington (Kells ARLFC), Bobby Hughes (West Bank Bears), Cyrus Owen-Green (Ysgol Emrys Ap Iwan), Finley Swann, Lucas Read, Owen Santus (all Shevington Sharks), Jude Rowe (Cutsyke Raiders), Kian Norman (Golborne Parkside), Liam Cartwright (Wigan St Judes), Ollie Wright (Seaton Rangers),