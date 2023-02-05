Wigan Warriors beat Salford Red Devils in Sam Powell's testimonial game at the DW Stadium

Bevan French and Abbas Miski both went over for braces at the DW Stadium, as Matty Peet’s side rounded off their pre-season schedule ahead of the new Super League campaign.

Before kick off, a minute's silence took place for rugby league journalist Ian Laybourn, following the news of his death earlier in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan took the lead after only six minutes, with a slick move down the right side involving one of last year’s most deadly partnerships.

Sam Powell in action during his testimonial game

Cade Cust made the initial break, before providing a pass to Jai Field, who sped away to assist Bevan French for an easy try under the sticks.

Harry Smith was on hand to successfully add the extras to make it 6-0.

Cust was involved again for the Warriors’ second, as he produced a quick pass to provide Kai Pearce-Paul with an easy short-ranged try, after showcasing some quick feet in the build-up.

Salford also had their moments during the first half, coming close in the left corner on a number of occasions.

Eventually Paul Rowley’s side found a way through, with Deon Cross finding himself in space on the right side.

The angle of the conversion proved too tight for Marc Sneyd, as he pulled his kick wide of the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan re-extended their lead before the break, with French picking up a loose ball on the halfway line, before sprinting to the try line.

After the restart, the Warriors moved themselves further ahead in the 56th minute, with Cust providing a chip over the top for Field to collect and score.

Smith’s fourth conversion of the afternoon made it 24-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miski also added his name to the scoresheet in the second half, as he picked up a loose ball on the right side before producing a great diving finish in the corner.

The winger then claimed his second of the afternoon in the final minute, to round off a good display from Wigan.