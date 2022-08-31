Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster was one of seven debutants for Matty Peet’s side in Monday’s game against Hull KR.

O’Keefe states any pre-match nerves soon disappeared once he was out on the field.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said.

Ben O’Keefe marked his Wigan Warriors debut with a try

“We got told on Saturday that we’d be making our debuts, and I was over the moon. I went home and told my family, and they were all very happy.

“I’ve been waiting a while for it, and I think I grabbed it with two hands.

“It was a dream to get a try on my debut, I couldn’t be happier.

“Before the game, I thought I’d be a bit more nervous but I settled in quite well. My aim was to touch the ball quite early on, to calm my nerves, so I think it went alright, and I want to get out there again.

“All the boys are very down to earth, and we get on very well, so you can’t ask for any more than that. There’s no big heads, they are all just very welcoming, which makes it 10 times easier.

“I’ve learnt loads from the experience, just to do it once helps massively.

“We can now go back into the reserve grade and teach them lot what we’ve just learnt, it all bonds really well.”

O’Keefe believes his time on loan with Rochdale Hornets helped to prepare him for his first Super League outing.

“It just helps with the physicality,” he added.