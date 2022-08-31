Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the youngsters in Matty Peet’s squad are currently out on loan, while others have featured for Newcastle Thunder as part of the dual-registration agreement between the two sides.

Here is how they have performed:

Umyla Hanley:

Tom Forber was in action for Newcastle Thunder during August

Umyla Hanley was involved in a disappointing month for Newcastle Thunder.

He started on the wing in a 44-0 loss to London Broncos, and at centre in a 60-0 defeat to Leigh Centurions.

In the latter of the two, the 20-year-old was also sent to the sin bin for a trip.

Things didn’t improve for Hanley and the North East side, as they were also beaten 42-10 by Halifax.

Tom Forber:

Like Hanley, Tom Forber featured in the heavy defeat to Adrian Lam’s Centurions, as he was named among the interchanges.

James McDonnell:

It was a more prosperous start to the month for James McDonnell at Leigh, scoring off the bench in a 52-20 win over Barrow Raiders.

He was also involved in the huge win over Thunder at Kingston Park, but was sent off in the final moments.

Ben O’Keefe:

Ben O’Keefe started at centre in a 34-14 victory for Rochdale Hornets against Cornwell.

He was on hand with one successful conversion during the win.

O’Keefe was among the seven Wigan youngsters who made their senior debuts for the club in the game against Hull KR on Monday.