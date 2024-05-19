Wigan Warriors ‘benchmark of the competition’ says Hull KR boss following Challenge Cup tie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hull KR boss Willie Peters says Wigan proved why they are the benchmark of the competition following their Challenge Cup semi-final performance in Doncaster.

The Warriors avenged last year’s extra time golden point defeat at Headingley Stadium with a dominant 38-6 result over The Robins, claiming a spot at Wembley for the first time since 2017.

And although frustrated by some of the decisions that went against his side at the Eco-Power Stadium, Peters admitted his former club showed their status with a strong 80 minute performance in the prestigious knockout competition.

Wigan Warriors dominated Hull KR to secure their place at Wembley

Matt Peet’s side received plaudits for their ruthlessness with a clinical display, crossing for seven tries with a crowd of 11,162.

“We were up against the world champions and they showed that they are the world champions for a reason,” former half-back Peters said.

"They showed that they are the benchmark of the competition.

“We knew before where we needed to get to and certainly know after today that there's still a bit of a way to get to where we need to get to.

“When you break the game down, there were certain parts there where I thought we hung in at certain periods.

“When we went set for set, I thought we looked OK. But then when there was a penalty or an error, we just didn’t defend it.

"The scoreline shows that we're a long way off at the moment.