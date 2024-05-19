Wigan Warriors ‘benchmark of the competition’ says Hull KR boss following Challenge Cup tie
The Warriors avenged last year’s extra time golden point defeat at Headingley Stadium with a dominant 38-6 result over The Robins, claiming a spot at Wembley for the first time since 2017.
And although frustrated by some of the decisions that went against his side at the Eco-Power Stadium, Peters admitted his former club showed their status with a strong 80 minute performance in the prestigious knockout competition.
Matt Peet’s side received plaudits for their ruthlessness with a clinical display, crossing for seven tries with a crowd of 11,162.
“We were up against the world champions and they showed that they are the world champions for a reason,” former half-back Peters said.
"They showed that they are the benchmark of the competition.
“We knew before where we needed to get to and certainly know after today that there's still a bit of a way to get to where we need to get to.
“When you break the game down, there were certain parts there where I thought we hung in at certain periods.
“When we went set for set, I thought we looked OK. But then when there was a penalty or an error, we just didn’t defend it.
"The scoreline shows that we're a long way off at the moment.
“There were some frustrations about some certain decisions, but we got beat today by Wigan who were the far better team.
