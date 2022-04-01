The 26-year-old made his return to action for the club on Thursday night in the game against Hull FC, after his return from Australia, where he had been since last June, recovering from an injury and caring for his mother, who sadly passed away in January.

French states he wants to repay Wigan for the way they have been there for him during what has been a difficult period of his life.

He said: “It means a lot, not just from the fans, but from the whole club in general. I didn’t know much about the Wigan community (before I joined), but it is quite a different feeling, how connected they are and how much the rugby league means to the town.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bevan French says he is grateful to Wigan Warriors for the support they have given him

“I can’t thank them enough for the support they have given me over the last few months. It was obviously going to be tough with everything going on, but they made the transition so much easier than it should’ve been.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about my family, about my mum, and the journey of being here. I had a good little moment to myself, because I hadn’t thought that deeply before about how I got here.

“My mum raised me and my three brothers on her own, working tirelessly for us and setting us on our way to rugby league teams. I wouldn’t be here without the sacrifices she’s done for us.

“Maybe things panned out the way they were meant to be, with me getting a season ending injury last year because my mum had only just got the news a couple of months before that happened.

Bevan French made his return to action in the game against Hull FC

“For me to be able to go home for that extended period of time, I can’t thank Wigan enough.

“When we first got the news, she wasn’t meant to make it past August, but ended up making it through to January. Christmas was a big one, with a lot of family being around. We were very grateful for every day.

“My mum made it clear to me that the club was really supportive and lenient with me staying there for her last few months, so I had to return the favour. I wanted to come back and contribute in any way possible to show gratitude.

“There were a few offers back in Australia, and it did cross my mind but said I had to pay Wigan back. I wanted to do the right thing, and I’m glad I’m back here. The club hasn't rushed me back and wanted to make sure I was ready.

“Something I was going to struggle with was coming back here and being on my own. Willie (Isa) took me in, and he’s been there for me in the last few years.

“He’s always there to offer a helping hand, whenever there is a new recruit in the squad, he’s the first one to introduce himself and show them around. That’s just the type of person he is.

“He’s helped me loads and I can’t thank him enough, but don’t tell him I said that.”

French came off the bench at half time in the game against Hull FC to replace the injured Liam Marshall on the wing, receiving a warm reception from the home fans at the DW Stadium.

Prior to that, he had not featured for the club since last May, where he picked up a hamstring injury that ended his season.

While he used his first game back as an opportunity to find his feet again, he hopes to quickly discover his past form, in which he scored 26 tries in 34 games.

“Moving forward I want to get back to where I was, but for now it’s about getting back into the groove of things,” he added.

“It was really good to be back out playing but I had a few different emotions leading up to it. There was gratitude and sadness, but I was also happy and excited to be playing.

“It feels like an eternity since I ran on there, and being part of all the physical things that come with it. I’m glad I got through the game and got it out the way. I couldn’t have asked for a better transition.

“I only just got the ball back in my hands again last week after 11 months, so I’m just getting the rhythm again. I don’t want to put too much time on it, hopefully it’ll be weeks rather than months.

“It’s a good thing we’ve got a lot of depth in our squad. Everyone is happy to fill in wherever. We’re blessed because everyone is comfortable with wherever they need to go. There’s no real plan about where I go, whatever happens, happens.”

Wigan head coach Matty Peet has helped to support French on his return back to action.

After the 19-18 victory over Brett Hodgson’s side, he expressed his delight at seeing the 26-year-old back in action, and emphasised the amount of hard work that has been put in away from the field.

He said: “It’s like not seeing one of your friends do what they love doing for so long.”