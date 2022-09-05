Wigan Warriors End of Season Awards roundup: Here is what happened at the club's 150th Year Celebration Dinner

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jai Field claimed two of the prizes, on the same day he was named in the Super League Dream Team.

The fullback picked up player of the year and players’ player of the year.

Throughout the campaign, he has scored 20 times and provided 24 assists.

Fellow Dream Team member Bevan French was also recognised by the Warriors for being the club’s top scorer.

So far in 2022, he has 31 tries under his belt, which includes the record-breaking seven against Hull FC.

Meanwhile, Harry Smith picked up the award for young player of the year, which was presented to him by Lee Briers.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season, with 20 assists under his belt.