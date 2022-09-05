News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors End of Season Awards roundup: Here is what happened at the club's 150th Year Celebration Dinner

Wigan Warriors handed out their end of season awards at the club’s 150th Year Celebration Dinner.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:22 am

Jai Field claimed two of the prizes, on the same day he was named in the Super League Dream Team.

The fullback picked up player of the year and players’ player of the year.

Throughout the campaign, he has scored 20 times and provided 24 assists.

Jai Field picked up two awards

Fellow Dream Team member Bevan French was also recognised by the Warriors for being the club’s top scorer.

So far in 2022, he has 31 tries under his belt, which includes the record-breaking seven against Hull FC.

Read here: Liam Farrell to miss the remainder of the Super League season.

Meanwhile, Harry Smith picked up the award for young player of the year, which was presented to him by Lee Briers.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season, with 20 assists under his belt.

The afternoon also saw Sean O’Loughlin officially inducted into the club’s hall of fame, while Kris Radlinski was also added to the prestigious group.

