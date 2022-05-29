Matty Peet’s side beat Huddersfield Giants 16-14 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to lift the trophy for the 20th time in the club's history.

French states he will just enjoy the moment for what it is.

He said: “To get the win in that fashion, I can’t really put it into words. I’m just trying to soak it all up and take it in at the moment, but I’m very proud.

Bevan French (right) says winning the Challenge Cup is something he will never forget

“It is definitely something that will stick with me for the rest of my life.

“We talk about the history here at the club, but we’ve also spoken about what it means to everyone personally.

“During a rough 12 months I’ve had everyone’s support, so to come back here and contribute in a way means a lot.

“The atmosphere was crazy, I’ve never experienced anything like that before. There’s no doubt in my mind, the fans helped us get over the line in the dying minutes. If they weren’t the way they were I don’t know if we would’ve had the energy.

“It was nerve wracking but some things are just meant to be.

“No one had any energy left, but when Marshy (Liam Marshall) went over something came over me and I felt like I could play another 80. I just ran straight over to the crowd at the end.