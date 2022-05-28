The winger went over in the final minutes of the game against Huddersfield to give Wigan Warriors a 16-14 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Marshall states he was delighted to get the late winner for the side after an intense game.

“If every game is like that I don’t know how long I will last,” he said.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Marshall celebrates after scoring the late winner

“We showed great character to stay in the game and to win it at the end. I think it’s what we deserve at the end of such a tough year and a good run in the cup.

“When I saw the kick through, I was just thinking please bounce up nicely for me. I just managed to grab it.

“It’s one of them when it’s a routine pick up and score, but when it’s a big game, you take a bit more time.

“It’s probably what dreams are made of, scoring the winning try in a Challenge Cup final.

“It was mostly a feeling of relief afterwards because we didn’t play the way that we wanted to, but to still get over the line shows how far this group has come.

“This is my hometown team, and as a kid I probably couldn’t have dreamt of this.

“I’ve had some ups and downs but we’ve got there in the end.