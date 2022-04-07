Matty Peet’s side travel to Belle Vue to face Wakefield on Sunday afternoon in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

French says he’s already delighted to be back in cherry and white playing rugby, but would love to get his hands on a trophy.

He said: “I already feel like it’s worthwhile coming back here and I’m glad I’ve stuck with it, but it’d be amazing to win some silverware.

Bevan French made his return to action in last week's game against Hull FC

“Wigan haven’t won the Challenge Cup for a while so we know the importance of these kinds of games. There’s not many games left to win a trophy in this competition, so we can’t wait.

“It’s so close (to the final) but you can’t get caught up with that. We know it isn’t going to be easy against Wakefield in front of their home crowd, but it’s exciting.

“We know that teams hate going there, and they’ve got some good players in their squad who can do some special things, so we know we have to turn up.

“If we can get off to a good start then we are pretty confident we can get the job done, but we have to be full on for the whole game.

“We have to focus on ourselves, because we still haven’t put an 80 minute performance together, and that’s how we’ve let teams in. It’s good to be involved in gritty wins, but hopefully we can build on that.”

French states it means a lot to him to be playing again, after featuring for the first time this season in the win over Hull FC last week.

“It’s been a long process to get back out there, so it was quite good,” he added.

“I’m still a long way off where I need to be, so I’ve got to take every opportunity I can to get back up to scratch, I’ve got a lot of hard work to do to get back to my best.

“It has been more of a mental battle than a physical one while I’ve been out, which made the return that much more special to me.

"It’s not like I went out there and made a statement with my performance, but it was just a big deal for me.

“Now I’ve had a taste of playing again, I just want to get back to my best and compete every week.

“Since I’ve got back everyone has been very welcoming and very supportive, so it’s been really good.