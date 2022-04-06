The pair picked up injuries in the 19-18 victory against Hull FC last week, and did not feature in the second half of the game.

Peet says both are in contention for the trip to Belle Vue, alongside Iain Thornley, who has been out of action since the opening game against Hull KR.

He said: “Willie (Isa) and Liam (Marshall) are in the mix and are training well. We will give them as long as they need to prove their fitness, because they are two important players. We don’t have a decision on them yet.

Matty Peet says Willie Isa (pictured) and Liam Marshall could feature on Sunday

“Other than that we are really healthy. It’s great to have Bevan (French) back, and Iain Thornley played 40 minutes in the reserves, so he comes into contention.

“We’ve got a good squad, and we knew from the start of the year that we had strengthened in the backline, which is proving a good job. When we get some potential bangs and bruises, that’s when the strength of your academy and your recruitment is tested.

“Every team goes through it, but we embrace it and pride ourselves on how we deal with it.”

Peet is pleased that Bevan French is now an option for his side, following his return in the win against Hull last time out.

“He did some work straight after the game with the conditioning staff and he’s worked hard since,” Peet added.

“He’s been fantastic since he came back, he’s a very popular member of the team, well liked by everyone in the club. It’s quite inspiring how he goes about his business.

“Although he didn’t play the full match on the night, we’ve got something to build on with him. We are looking to see improvement, but at the heart of it, we remain very patient.”

With Thomas Leuluai back from suspension for this game, Peet faces a tough selection decision.

“I consider everybody,” he explained.

“Harry (Smith) was good in the last game, so it might be that he plays a different role for us or he comes out of the team. One thing for sure is, we are going to need him.