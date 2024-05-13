Wigan Warriors boosted ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final by huge contract extension

Patrick Mago (left) will spend at least the next two seasons at Wigan

Patrick Mago says the prospect of being part of 'something special' was behind his decision to pen a new two-year deal with Wigan Warriors.

The Auckland-born prop forward will remain a Warrior until the end of 2026, with an option in the club’s favour for 2027.

“I’m really happy to be staying at Wigan for at least another two years after this year," said Mago. "I’m really settled here with my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have an incredible group of players and we’re building something special, and I’m over the moon to be part of that.”

Mago joined Wigan ahead of the 2022 season and he went on to win silverware in his first year at the club - lifting the Challenge Cup.

In 2023 he also added the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final to his list of honours followed by the World Club Challenge title in February 2024.

The former North Queensland, Brisbane and South Sydney player, who recently made his 71st appearance for the club, has become fans’ favourite with his impactful performances from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m grateful for the support I continue to receive from my mum, my dad, my partner and my whole family," he added. "I hope to continue to make everyone proud. I’d also like to thank Kris, Matt, Tommy and Lockers for their support.”

Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: “We are really happy with the way Patrick has developed himself on and off the field. He has earned this contract by working hard and being dedicated.

“I know his family at home in Australia will be proud of him along with his partner Bella. He is a very popular man with his team-mates, staff and fans because he is a quality player, has a kind heart and loves the club.”

CEO Kris Radlinski added: “Patrick has become a vital member of our playing squad and a valued member of our club. When players from overseas join us, it is important they understand the role they have in representing Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad