Why Tom Aspinall remains in the dark ahead of UFC return to Manchester

Tom Aspinall hasn't fought since becoming interim world heavyweight champion by beating Sergei Pavlovich last November

Tom Aspinall has admitted he remains in the dark ahead of the UFC's return to Manchester this summer.

The 31-year-old from Atherton - who became interim world heavyweight in November last year when he finished Sergei Pavlovich in New York City - looks certain to headline the event on home ground.

But he hasn't fought since beating Pavlovich at Madison Square Garden, and he says he has no idea who he will be stepping into the Octagon with at UFC 304 on July 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I wish I knew more myself,” said Aspinall. “I’ve got a date but that’s about it.

"I’m a bit OCD when it comes to training, I like to know who I’m fighting.

"I like to know all the details so I can prepare myself physically and mentally. Unfortunately right now I don’t know all of that.

“The last time I was in America we met. I have a good relationship with the guys high up at the UFC, we can speak openly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were just talking about where I want to go, who I want to fight and what works for them. It’s not me holding it up, I’m willing to fight anyone so it’s the opponents that are holding it up.”

One of the possible match-ups for Aspinall is a rematch with American Curtis Blaydes, who is ranked No.5 in the world.

The two fought two summers ago at London's O2 Arena, only for Aspinall to suffer a serious knee injury in the opening seconds, which ruled him out for a year.

Aspinall has been desperately trying to get a unification fight as soon as heavyweight champion Jon Jones is fully fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, UFC bosses have signalled their preference for the Jones-Stipe Miocic fight – the cancellation of which led to Aspinall becoming interim champion – to go ahead as planned.

And after teasing Aspinall on social media, Jones hinted at a possible meeting with light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, rather than take the fight the world wants to see.

Aspinall has the sympathy of former UFC fighter and now commentator Daniel Cormier, who doesn't blame Jones for picking and choosing his opponents carefully.

“He’s smart,” Cormier said of Jones on his ESPN show 'Good Guy/Bad Guy'. “If I’m an Olympic wrestler or a national champion, and I’m watching the landscape of things, valuing the money versus the fame, versus the championships and everything else, I’m doing exactly what Jon’s doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alex Pereira’s strength is his striking, and he can knock you out. If you can get away from that and manage that, it’s much less risky than fighting a guy with a full skillset, that’s complete.

"That’s exactly what Tom Aspinall looks to be. So I love what Jon is doing in terms of being smart, finding the right match-up. These athletes are much smarter today than they were before, and I believe it makes the sport even more interesting.