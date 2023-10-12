Wigan Warriors boosted by international prop's return as Grand Final squad named

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England international Ethan Havard has been named in Wigan’s provisional squad for Super League’s showcase event against Catalans Dragons this weekend.

The 22-year-old has not featured since sustaining a hamstring injury in the round 18 defeat to Wakefield Trinity in July. He suffered a further setback in August, ruling him out for a further extended period.

Wigan forward Ethan Havard celebrates with team-mates

However, the highly-rated forward could make his return on the big stage in what could be a huge boost to Wigan’s pack. It is the only change to the 21-man squad, with Cade Cust dropping out.

Meanwhile, Steve McNamara has named an unchanged squad from the one that defeated St Helens 12-6 in the semi-final.

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad: Field, French, King, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Powell, Isa, Farrell, Smithies, Ellis, Havard, Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Mago, O’Neill, Miski, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Dupree.