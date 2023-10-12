News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors boosted by international prop's return as Grand Final squad named

Matt Peet has named his 21-man squad for this Saturday’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford with one surprise inclusion.
By Josh McAllister
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
England international Ethan Havard has been named in Wigan’s provisional squad for Super League’s showcase event against Catalans Dragons this weekend.

The 22-year-old has not featured since sustaining a hamstring injury in the round 18 defeat to Wakefield Trinity in July. He suffered a further setback in August, ruling him out for a further extended period.

Wigan forward Ethan Havard celebrates with team-matesWigan forward Ethan Havard celebrates with team-mates
Wigan forward Ethan Havard celebrates with team-mates
However, the highly-rated forward could make his return on the big stage in what could be a huge boost to Wigan’s pack. It is the only change to the 21-man squad, with Cade Cust dropping out.

Meanwhile, Steve McNamara has named an unchanged squad from the one that defeated St Helens 12-6 in the semi-final.

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad: Field, French, King, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Powell, Isa, Farrell, Smithies, Ellis, Havard, Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Mago, O’Neill, Miski, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Dupree.

Catalans 21-man squad: Mourgue, Davies, Keighran, May, Pearce, McMeeken, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia, Da Costa, Navarrete, Chan, Romano, Ikuvalu, Taukeiaho, Dezaria, Johnstone, Ma’u, Tomkins.

