Wigan Warriors boosted by the return of Ethan Havard in 21-man squad
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 23-year-old prop forward suffered a setback on his hamstring during last year’s Super League Grand Final triumph over Catalans Dragons, being forced from the field at Old Trafford.
He has been sidelined since, but could make a return to action this Friday as Matt Peet’s Warriors travel to Craven Park for Round 9, replacing Jacob Farrimond in the squad.
Meanwhile, full-back Jai Field is set to play after being rested against Castleford Tigers to nurse a tight quad.
Starting hooker Brad O’Neill is also expected to return.
Wigan’s 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Farrell, Ellis, Cooper, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire Chan, Eckersley.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.