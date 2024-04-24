Wigan Warriors boosted by the return of Ethan Havard in 21-man squad

Ethan Havard has been included in Wigan’s 21-man squad for the first time this season for the trip to Hull KR.
By Josh McAllister
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:02 BST
The 23-year-old prop forward suffered a setback on his hamstring during last year’s Super League Grand Final triumph over Catalans Dragons, being forced from the field at Old Trafford.

He has been sidelined since, but could make a return to action this Friday as Matt Peet’s Warriors travel to Craven Park for Round 9, replacing Jacob Farrimond in the squad.

Ethan Havard has been named in Wigan's 21-man squad for the first time this seasonEthan Havard has been named in Wigan's 21-man squad for the first time this season
Meanwhile, full-back Jai Field is set to play after being rested against Castleford Tigers to nurse a tight quad.

Starting hooker Brad O’Neill is also expected to return.

Wigan’s 21-man squad: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Farrell, Ellis, Cooper, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire Chan, Eckersley.

