Abbas Miski applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet admits he ‘has a decision to make’ as to who gets the nod on the right wing in the semi-finals, with Abbas Miski and Zach Eckersley both in a rich vein of form.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peet opted to run with the experienced Miski on the right wing in Friday’s 22-6 win over Leeds Rhinos, racking up 163 metres from 22 carries, scoring a try and registering seven tackle busts.

Meanwhile, homegrown talent Zach Eckersley has played the majority of the season on the right wing in Miski’s absence, with the latter having nursed a troublesome knee injury throughout the course of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet knows he will have a tough decision to make in regards to who plays in the semi-finals, with both players having performed to a high standard when given the chance.

“Abbas has had a painful year with different procedures and whatnot, injections, bouts of different rehabilitation, and he seems to be in a good place at the minute, which we always hoped he would be,” said Peet.

“Without Zach putting a foot wrong, I just thought it was a good opportunity to look at Abbas tonight (against Leeds), and no doubt I’ve got a decision to make with the semi-final in mind. It’s a good position to be in.

“A bit of my thinking in going strong tonight was that I know that I can trust the lads who missed out. If we had been stung with an injury or a suspension, then I’d have every confidence in the 21 and beyond."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, captain Liam Farrell came back into the fold against Leeds having been rested the week before, making a staggering 41 tackles against the Rhinos, with a 100 per cent tackle efficiency.

"I mean a week off for any athlete at this time of year would (freshen them up), particularly Faz, who plays big minutes,” Peet added.

"You’ll never know with Faz, but he will be carrying knocks; he just won’t tell you, but every lad at this time of year is playing through a bit of pain.

"I’m in a fortunate position like tonight when I can look after the lads and bring them off, but you earn that position as well.”