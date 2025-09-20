Wigan Warriors boss admits 'decision to make' in selection dilemma for semi-final: 'A good position to be in'
Peet opted to run with the experienced Miski on the right wing in Friday’s 22-6 win over Leeds Rhinos, racking up 163 metres from 22 carries, scoring a try and registering seven tackle busts.
Meanwhile, homegrown talent Zach Eckersley has played the majority of the season on the right wing in Miski’s absence, with the latter having nursed a troublesome knee injury throughout the course of the campaign.
Peet knows he will have a tough decision to make in regards to who plays in the semi-finals, with both players having performed to a high standard when given the chance.
“Abbas has had a painful year with different procedures and whatnot, injections, bouts of different rehabilitation, and he seems to be in a good place at the minute, which we always hoped he would be,” said Peet.
“Without Zach putting a foot wrong, I just thought it was a good opportunity to look at Abbas tonight (against Leeds), and no doubt I’ve got a decision to make with the semi-final in mind. It’s a good position to be in.
“A bit of my thinking in going strong tonight was that I know that I can trust the lads who missed out. If we had been stung with an injury or a suspension, then I’d have every confidence in the 21 and beyond."
Meanwhile, captain Liam Farrell came back into the fold against Leeds having been rested the week before, making a staggering 41 tackles against the Rhinos, with a 100 per cent tackle efficiency.
"I mean a week off for any athlete at this time of year would (freshen them up), particularly Faz, who plays big minutes,” Peet added.
"You’ll never know with Faz, but he will be carrying knocks; he just won’t tell you, but every lad at this time of year is playing through a bit of pain.
"I’m in a fortunate position like tonight when I can look after the lads and bring them off, but you earn that position as well.”