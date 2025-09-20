Wigan Warriors celebrate a try against Leeds Rhinos

Despite heading into the play-offs as Super League’s form team, Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet firmly believes his side’s ‘best rugby is ahead of us’.

The Warriors ended their regular Super League campaign with a comfortable 22-6 victory over a depleted Leeds Rhinos on Friday night, meaning they head into a week off and then the play-off semi-finals on the back of five straight wins.

But perhaps the most impressive area of Wigan’s form is their defence, having conceded just five tries over their last six matches.

Speaking after their win over Leeds, Peet acknowledged his side’s form, but believes there are ‘loads of improvement’ to work on as his side gears up for the semi-finals.

“I firmly believe our best rugby is ahead of us,” said Peet.

"I think even tonight (against Leeds), I thought the lads had another level to go to. I wish they went to it more often, to be honest! But we’ll work on that this week and get some learning in us, but I certainly don’t feel like we are there (at our best)… I see loads of improvement in us, to be honest.”

The Warriors will now have a week off as the eliminator play-offs get underway, with Leigh Leopards hosting Wakefield Trinity on Friday, whilst St Helens will travel to Leeds on Saturday.

Wigan will then host the highest-ranked winner of the eliminators in the semi-finals on Friday, October 3, for a place in the Grand Final at Old Trafford the following week.

Peet believes his side thrives in high-pressure environments and when the stakes are high, but is under no illusion about the quality of their play-off rivals.

"I just think with this lot, the bigger the game, and the more threat that is coming the other way, the more they enjoy it, so that’s important because there are some good teams left in,” Peet added.

"I think every team that is in the six is – we probably say this every year – but I genuinely think there have probably been periods of every team’s season and within games, whether they can capture their best form, we’ll all think we’re in with a good shout and rightly so.

“They (the players) do seem to shift, and I can even see it within games. I don’t know if it’s a good or a bad thing, but I think they enjoy this time of year. I think potentially seeing Leeds weren’t coming fully loaded tonight might take a bit of the sting out of it, but it is what it is; they did a professional job.”

Meanwhile, Peet joined an exclusive club of Super League coaches after the Warriors confirmed another top-two finish. It is his fourth year in charge of his hometown club, and he has delivered at least one trophy in each of his three seasons so far, including an unprecedented Grand Slam last season.

Peet is only one of three men to have led a side to a top-two finish in four straight years, which puts him alongside two of Super League coaching greats – Brian Noble and Daniel Anderson. Noble’s iconic Bradford side finished in the top two every year between 2001 and 2004, whilst Anderson guided St Helens to a top-two finish from 2005 to 2008.