Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet will be forced to make changes to his squad for the Magic Weekend clash against St Helens at Elland Road.

A full round of Super League fixtures is heading to the home of Leeds United, where Wigan secured their place in the 2022 Challenge Cup Final with a win over their rivals.

The Warriors will be without star half-back Harry Smith, who has received a three-match ban after being found guilty of a Grade E charge of striking following his red card against Leeds Rhinos.

Smith, 24, will miss this weekend’s derby clash in West Yorkshire, as well as upcoming fixtures against Hull FC and Catalans Dragons, while Peet says the coaching staff and squad will explore options to fill the void.

Meanwhile, fellow playmaker Ryan Hampshire has dropped out of Wigan’s 21-man squad after being hooked before half-time at Headingley Stadium against Leeds Rhinos.

“Harry has been the player that’s led us around the park over the last few years,” Peet said.

“His kicking game is a big part of our game, so it’s something that we’re going to have to look at exploring other options.

“We’ve got a few open to us there, Jack Farrimond being one, Adam Keighran being another.

“We’ve done things where we’ve used different players in that position before and attacked a little bit differently. We’ll meet up as staff and talk it through.”

The Cherry and Whites head into the weekend following a hectic schedule with three games in 10 days, picking up two wins against Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards respectively, but failing to deliver against the Rhinos.

“We gave the lads a couple of days off to freshen up,” Peet added.

“It was tempting, everyone wanted to get back to work, but I think priority has to be the energy levels after such a tough period.”

In a timely boost for the club, rising hooker Tom Forber has been named in Wigan’s squad for the weekend after making a try-scoring return from a long-term ankle injury for the reserves outfit in the curtain-raiser at Headingley Stadium.

“He was excellent,” The Wigan boss said. “He’s in our 21 this week and he certainly gives us a bit more depth in that position, which is important.”