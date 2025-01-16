Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following 16 appearances across the historic Grand Slam winning campaign, Harvie Hill is eyeing an even bigger and better campaign for Wigan Warriors in 2025 - and has impressed head coach Matt Peet throughout pre-season.

The 21-year-old Cumbrian is highly-rated at the Cherry and Whites, impressing over recent seasons, including a strong stint from the interchange bench against NRL champions Penrith Panthers in last year’s World Club Challenge battle at the Brick Community Stadium.

He also featured in crucial regular season wins over the likes of rivals St Helens, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves as Wigan picked up back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for their first time in Super League history.

Wigan Warriors open their pre-season schedule against Oldham this Sunday

The prop, named the club’s academy player of the year in 2021, crossed for his first senior try against London Broncos in the capital in March - before making it a brace in the 60-22 victory, while he added a third to his total tally against Adrian Lam’s Leopards in August.

Hill also stood-out as a leader amongst the younger group in pre-season training prior to Christmas, inspiring the way at the club’s annual Formby Beach session in December, joined by Wigan’s academy players.

“He’s a very vocal team member, he understands the game, and he’s from a rugby league family,” Peet said of Hill, son of former Oldham and Whitehaven player, Howard.

“Leadership comes quite naturally to him, and it’s something that we encourage him to express.

“He’s been outstanding all pre-season.”

In 2024, Hill enjoyed one more appearance than in the previous season, and has expressed his desire to play more minutes and in more ‘big games’ for the club, setting strong goals for the forthcoming campaign.

All but one of Hill’s 32 appearances have come from the interchange bench for Wigan to date, with a stacked pack at the Warriors that includes the likes of England internationals Luke Thompson, Ethan Havard and Tyler Dupree.

“For him, I think it’s about competing,” Peet continued.

“Last year, he was always in the conversations. He probably would have liked to have featured in more games, but sometimes it was about the balance on the bench, or to cover other positions.

“He’s certainly a trusted member of our playing group.”