Junior Nsemba applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet discussed Luke Thompson’s return to action in their win over St Helens, whilst saying he was ‘proud’ of young forward Junior Nsemba.

The Warriors tightened their grip on a top-two finish thanks to an 18-4 victory over rivals St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night, with Peet’s side moving two points clear of third-placed Leeds Rhinos with two rounds of the regular campaign remaining, which are against Castleford Tigers and Leeds, both on home soil.

Powerhouse prop Thompson made his eagerly anticipated return to the field against his former club on Friday night after spending the last two months in the treatment room with a calf injury.

The England international played reduced minutes than what we are normally used to seeing from Thompson in his first game back, which was always the plan, according to Peet.

"We were hoping to get him back earlier, but he had a couple of setbacks and delays, so we wanted to just be careful, and that’s why we had limited minutes tonight,” said Peet.

"It was more about getting him back out there tonight than how he performed. It was more about getting back amongst it so he can build now.”

Meanwhile, homegrown talent Nsemba has been a real point of difference when coming off the bench in recent weeks against fatigued defences, with Peet saying in his post-match press conference that he was ‘so proud’ of the 21-year-old.

Nsemba, who was named Super League’s Young Player of the Year in 2024, has played in all but one of Wigan’s Super League games this season, which was probably offset by stalwart Willie Isa having retired back in January and Sam Walters having been sidelined for three months during the season with a fractured fibula.

"The fact is, he (Nsemba) has probably played more than I would have liked him to do, or any young player this year, with Sam Walters being injured, so it was probably something we’d liked to have done early in the year, but you don’t always get that luxury when you’ve got injuries,” Peet added.

"I’m so proud of him, you know, he’s a very special young lad.”