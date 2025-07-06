Wigan Warriors boss highlights main takeaway from Leigh Leopards loss with improvement area outlined
The Warriors suffered just their fourth defeat in Super League this season as they went down to an 18-8 loss to borough neighbours Leigh on Friday evening in front of a 10,375-strong crowd, a record attendance for a Super League match at the Leigh Sports Village.
Wigan were in good form in the first half, scoring the opening try through Jake Wardle within five minutes, whilst two goals from Adam Keighran saw Peet’s side take an 8-0 lead into the break.
However, Leigh staged a second half comeback, scoring through unanswered tries through Tesi Niu, Edwin Ipape and Owen Trout to seal an 18-8 victory on home soil.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet was asked about his biggest takeaway from the different and improvement areas moving forward into Friday’s clash with Huddersfield Giants.
"I think more resilience in those periods where the other team has their moments,” Peet replied.
"It is always going to happen where it (momentum) swings against you, and the other team scores tries, but I think our response to (them posting) points would be a major one.
"I just expected us to react a little bit better, and the players will be disappointed with that, it’s as simple as that, we needed a few better defensive sets, and we didn’t execute them.”
The Warriors return to the Brick Community Stadium this week against Huddersfield Giants in the Sir Billy Boston tribute game after a six-match block of away fixtures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.