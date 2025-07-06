Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet highlighted his main takeaway from their defeat to Leigh Leopards, and identified a key area of improvement for his side moving forward.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors suffered just their fourth defeat in Super League this season as they went down to an 18-8 loss to borough neighbours Leigh on Friday evening in front of a 10,375-strong crowd, a record attendance for a Super League match at the Leigh Sports Village.

Wigan were in good form in the first half, scoring the opening try through Jake Wardle within five minutes, whilst two goals from Adam Keighran saw Peet’s side take an 8-0 lead into the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Leigh staged a second half comeback, scoring through unanswered tries through Tesi Niu, Edwin Ipape and Owen Trout to seal an 18-8 victory on home soil.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet was asked about his biggest takeaway from the different and improvement areas moving forward into Friday’s clash with Huddersfield Giants.

"I think more resilience in those periods where the other team has their moments,” Peet replied.

"It is always going to happen where it (momentum) swings against you, and the other team scores tries, but I think our response to (them posting) points would be a major one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just expected us to react a little bit better, and the players will be disappointed with that, it’s as simple as that, we needed a few better defensive sets, and we didn’t execute them.”

The Warriors return to the Brick Community Stadium this week against Huddersfield Giants in the Sir Billy Boston tribute game after a six-match block of away fixtures.