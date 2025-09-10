Christian Wade applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has paid a glowing tribute to the departing Christian Wade, admitting he wishes he could have given the winger more opportunities.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been confirmed that the 34-year-old winger will leave the reigning Super League champions upon the expiry of his short-term contract at the end of the season and return to rugby union with Newcastle Red Bulls in December.

The former British and Irish Lions representative crossed codes following the end of the Premiership Rugby season with Gloucester, linking up with his Wigan teammates in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wade scored two tries in two first-team appearances for the Warriors, whilst he regularly featuring for the Reserves.

The former England Rugby Union international returns to Premiership Rugby with the all-time scoring record in sight, with Wade (93) just eight tries behind the leader Chris Ashton (101), who himself is a former Warriors star.

"I do wish we could have given him more opportunities,” said Peet.

"There’s no doubt that if he had played rugby league more in his life, he would have been a really excellent player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s one of the most professional, quality lads that I’ve worked with. He’s helped lift standards here in terms of his professionalism, his work rate, but also just his joyful attitude and sense of humour.

"He’s a class act, and I love working with him."

Meanwhile, Peet admits the club remain open to signing players from rugby union in the future, given the New Talent Pool dispensation rule that is in place.

Wade’s wages counted as £0 on Wigan’s salary cap under the New Talent Pool ruling, although 50 per cent of his salary would count on the cap had he extended his stay into next season.

Peet said the Warriors’ door remains open to exploring similar union signings in the future following Wade’s stint with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Potentially, it's something we're constantly keeping an eye on,” Peet added.

“It's one of the ways of trying to get players in outside of the salary cap, and I think we'd be foolish not to (explore those possibilities).

“It does bring its challenges, but as I mentioned with Christian, it's certainly proved beneficial. These lads can add something to the club on and off the field.”