Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity players shake hands after Round 15 clash at the DIY Kitchens Stadium

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet admitted it is advantage Hull KR in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield following his side’s defeat at Wakefield Trinity.

The Warriors tasted defeat for the third time in Super League this season as they lost 16-10 against the impressive Wakefield on Friday evening, leaving the reigning champions four points adrift of Hull KR, who are currently sitting top of the table as we enter the second half of the campaign, with Willie Peters’ side having lost just one from their 15 games so far.

“I think they’re certainly in pole position,” Peet said after Wigan’s defeat to Wakefield, whilst sending a message to his players to focus on themselves and concentrate on building their own performances rather than worry about anyone else.

"We’re four points (adrift) now and points difference, they don’t look like dropping points at the moment, they’re playing incredibly well and are very relentless in their approach, so it’s going to be difficult to turn that around, but we can’t worry too much about that, we’ve just got to concentrate on our week to week performances and get our heads down."

Meanwhile, Robins boss Peters isn’t getting carried away with the table just yet, as they target their first-ever League Leaders’ Shield.

“There's a long way to go,” Peters said in his post-match press conference following their 48-0 win over Castleford Tigers on Thursday. “I know it's cliche, but you do take it week to week.

"If we keep playing the way we are, we keep preparing the way we are, we're going to keep getting results. That's not us getting ahead of ourselves. We believe in what we do. We believe in what we do during the week to make sure that we put ourselves in a good position.

"And the players, you know, keep going after what they are. You put yourself in a position to win games. We'll see how we go.”

Wigan are the only team to have beaten Hull KR so far this season, with Peet’s side producing a 28-12 win at Sewell Group Craven Park back in April. The two sides next meet in August at the Brick Community Stadium in a game that could prove vital in who scoops the League Leaders’ Shield.