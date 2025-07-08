Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet insists he doesn’t have a strong decision on Super League’s new quota ruling, but admits it will make it ‘more difficult’ for homegrown British players to break through.

Earlier this week, All Out Rugby League revealed that the Rugby Football League sent documentation to Super League clubs, confirming that the quota allowance for non-federation-trained players will increase from the current cap of seven to ten ahead of next year, essentially opening up three more spots for overseas additions.

However, the salary cap is expected to remain the same.

Peet, who enjoyed a number of roles working with the Warriors’ famed youth system before taking the head coaching reins at his hometown club ahead of the 2022 season, was asked about the new quota rules in his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.

"It certainly will (change strategy) for some, it's going to do,” said Peet.

"If that's what the rule is, then it's clearly encouraging that (more overseas players), isn't it?

“Whether I believe in it or not, it's a fact that there's going to be more overseas players in the competition.”

The Warriors have already featured 13 academy products in their first-team this season - Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Liam Byrne, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas and Kian McDermott.

Of course, there are positives and negatives to most rules when they are implemented, with perhaps the main criticism of this new rule being that it could potentially be detrimental to the growth of homegrown players.

"It's certainly more geared towards clubs with less productive academies, but it's still going to be each club's individual decision as to how they put their squad together,” Peet added.

“There are different ways of looking at it. Sometimes you can bring players in from overseas, and they can enhance your club, they can inspire the next crop of British players.

“I don't have a strong opinion about it, but the fact is it's going to make it more difficult for young British players.”

Wigan only have six quota players as things stand following the retirement of stalwart Willie Isa in the off-season – Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Bevan French, Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago.